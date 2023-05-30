BeatO backer Leo Capital names Credit Suisse exec as partner

Credit: 123RF.com

Early-stage venture fund Leo Capital, which has backed startups like diabetes management startup BeatO, logistics firm Vahak and gaming platform Bombay Play, has appointed Harish Kumar as its partner.

In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for leading strategic corporate development efforts, mainly advising the Leo Capital's portfolio startups on bolstering financial reporting and analysis, investor positioning and fundraising strategies, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

With an experience of 20 years, Kumar has taken up various roles in corporate finance in the South East Asian region including UBS, Alto Partners and Credit Suisse.

Advertisement

Prior joining to Leo Capital, Kumar led Credit Suisse’s technology, media and telecoms investment banking division for Southeast Asia.

“He comes with an unparalleled expertise in corporate finance, and with strategic relationships with key stakeholders across regions and industries,” said Shwetank Verma, co-founder of Leo Capital.

According to the statement, he will also be a contributor to the VC firm's capital formation activities for the third fund, as well as its upcoming funds, while working on fund portfolio strategies.

Advertisement

Leo Capital launched its third fund in 2021. The firm, founded by investors Verma and Rajul Garg in 2017, invests across seed and Pre-Series A rounds in sectors including technology-led startups.

It raised $106 million for its two funds seeking opportunities in India and Southeast Asia. In November 2022, Leo Capital marked the first close of its third fund with a target corpus of $125 million.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments