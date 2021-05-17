BDA Partners ropes in former KPMG banker to co-lead Asia healthcare division

New York-based investment bank BDA Partners has appointed Sanjay Singh as managing director and head in the country.

Singh will lead the Mumbai office along with BDA’s senior bankers in India. He will also co-head BDA’s Asian healthcare team, according to a company disclosure.

Singh has over 20 years’ experience in the healthcare sector. Before BDA, he was partner and head of life sciences at KPMG India.

He has a record of advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on transactions in pharma, healthcare and chemicals. He has advised clients including Baxter, Isagro, Johnson & Johnson, Nihon Nohyaku, Roquette, and SMT.

Before KPMG, he worked at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Labs in corporate development and global marketing roles.

Singh will join BDA India’s leadership team alongside managing directors Kumar Mahtani and Manoj Balwani.

Some of BDA’s Indian clients include Actis, EQT, Flex, ICICI Venture, Larsen & Toubro, Nord Holdings, Partners Group, Rich Foods, and Terex.

Kumar Mahtani will move forward as head of consumer and industrial, India. Manoj Balwani will remain as head of technology and tech services, India.

Singh said: “BDA is enjoying a good growth trajectory in India, providing a strong value proposition to both financial sponsors and strategic clients, and offering connectivity to the West and across Asia.’’

Andrew Huntley, managing partner of BDA and global head of healthcare, said: “India is a priority for BDA. We anticipate continuing growth in M&A and private equity activity. With Singh joining, we will have a senior team of three managing directors in Mumbai, offering coverage across our core sectors for corporates and financial sponsors. BDA’s clients, especially in the health sector, will benefit from Singh’s experience.’’