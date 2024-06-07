Bay Capital, Steadview Capital bet on IPO-bound firm as two VCs make partial exits

Bay Capital founder and CIO Siddharth Mehta | Credit: Bay Capital

Mumbai-based public markets investment firm Bay Capital Partners and London-headquartered Steadview Capital have bet on a new-age Indian technology company, allowing two venture capital firms to make a partial exit. Bay Capital, led by founder and chief investment officer Siddharth Mehta, bought a 1.43% stake in Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which ......