BanyanTree exit plan back on track as portfolio firm revives IPO

Premium
Mid-market-focused private equity firm BanyanTree Capital is looking to exit its seven-year-old investment in an automobile retailer as the company plans to refile documents for an initial public offering (IPO), three people aware of the development said. The PE firm, which clocked one exit last year and scored two more the year before, plans to sell its entire stake in Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd, the people said, asking not to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.