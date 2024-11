Bain-owned Tyger Capital focuses on asset quality as AUM growth set to moderate

Premium Gaurav Gupta, MD & CEO, Tyger Capital

Tyger Capital Pvt. Ltd, the non-bank finance company that private equity firm Bain Capital acquired last year from Adani Group, aims to improve its asset quality and profitability even as growth in its loan book slows, a top executive said. The non-bank lender is also expanding its branch network and hiring ......