Bain Capital-backed 360 ONE Asset invests in A4 Hospitals

Dr Aruna Ashok (left) and Dr Ashok Kumar, co-founders, A4 Hospitals

360 ONE Asset, an asset management firm backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has invested in Tamil Nadu-based A4 Hospitals via its healthcare and life sciences fund.

A4 Hospitals plans to use the growth capital to expand its operations across southern India over the next few years, it said in a statement on Wednesday. It didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

A4 Hospitals offers fertility treatment as well as maternity and perinatal care. It operates eight centres currently.

Advertisement

Aruna Ashok, co-founder and clinical director of A4 Hospitals, said: “Collaborating with 360 ONE Asset will enable us to enhance our clinical capabilities as well as broaden the reach of our fertility and maternity care services.”

Tarun Sharma, fund manager (healthcare and consumer, PE) at 360 ONE Asset, said: “With a focus on rigorous clinical protocols and excellence in embryology, A4 is well-positioned to redefine standards in fertility care.”

360 ONE, earlier known as IIFL Asset Management, offers alternative investment funds, portfolio management services, and mutual funds to investors. Its funds invest in public and private equities, fixed income securities, and real estate. The company’s private equity investments span across stages from early- and mid-stage, to late-stage and pre-IPO investing.

Advertisement

In July, 360 ONE Asset appointed Raghav lyengar its new chief executive officer. lyengar succeeded Manoj Shenoy and is tasked with driving the firm’s growth strategy, expanding the product pipeline, and strengthening market share.

According to its annual report, 360 ONE’s asset management business had Rs 72,248 crore in assets under management as of March 31. Of this, Rs 38,313 crore was the AlF AUM, Rs 24,355 crore in PMS and separately managed accounts assets, and Rs 9,580 crore in MF assets.

Among PE investments in 2024, 360 ONE Asset has invested in Anarock Property Consultants, according to VCCEdge. It also invested in Vastu Housing Finance, alongside TA Associates, and in hearing solutions provider HearZap.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments