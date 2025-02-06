Babynama, PlaySuper, three others pocket early-stage cheques

(From left) PlaySuper's Shouradeep Chakraborty, Abhir Das, and Upamanyu Chatterjee

Paediatric care platform Babynama, gaming commerce company PlaySuper, security startup Astra Security, women-focused wellness community Sisters in Sweat, and alcoholic beverage startup Basil Alliance have raised early-stage funding to fuel growth, the companies said Thursday.

The paediatric care platform raised $700,000 (about Rs 6 crore) in a seed round of funding led by Good Capital to expand its operations across the country.

Advertisement

The Gurugram-based startup said the round also saw participation from Amplify and angel investors including Fashinza founder Abhishek Sharma, Bicycle Health founder Ankit Gupta, Avanti founder Akshay Saxena, BharatPe former executive Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, and other startup founders.

Babynama said it will use the capital to improve its technology infrastructure, scale its team of paediatricians and support staff, and amplify its marketing efforts to rope in parents across India to its platform.

It was founded in 2022 by Sumitra Meena and Ashish Meena as a chat-first platform, connecting parents with doctors and providing personalized care.

Advertisement

The gaming commerce company has raised $500,000 in a seed round led by IAN Angel Fund and 100X.VC. The round also saw participation from angel investors including Uday Sodhi, KRS Jamwal, Pratham Mittal, Rajit Bhattacharya, and Ankit Das, among others.

The fresh infusion will be used to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and strengthen hiring. The company also plans to expand into Southeast Asia within six months, followed by the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America.

Advertisement

Founded in April 2024 and headquartered in Gurgaon, PlaySuper is a gaming commerce company that enables gamers to shop inside their mobile games while playing.

Shouradeep Chakraborty and Upamanyu Chatterjee, who previously co-founded LectureNotes, an edtech platform that raised $2.5 million in 2022, founded PlaySuper in April 2024.

Over the next year, the company will focus on launching its in-game store, scaling its reach into new markets, and deepening its collaborations with game developers.

Advertisement

Astra Security has raised $2.7 million in a funding round led by Emergent Ventures, with participation from the Neon Fund, Better Capital, Blume Ventures, and PointOne Capital.

With the fresh funds, the cybersecurity SaaS company will accelerate development and capabilities to uncover vulnerabilities in cloud environments. It also plans to use the funding to focus on using AI to give developers and security engineers the ability to build security detections. The company has been building its platform since 2018.

Advertisement

Last year, the company claims to have uncovered nearly 5,500 vulnerabilities per day for its customers with its AI-powered platform.

Zerodha-backed Rainmatter has invested in Sisters in Sweat, a sports and wellness community for women in India. The funding value remains undisclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Swetha Subbiah, the first Indian-origin woman to play for English football clubs, the community claims to have over 10,000 members across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR. It plans to extend its footprint to 10 cities by the end of 2026.

Basil Alliance, an alcoholic beverage company, has raised an undisclosed amount from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The fresh infusion will help the company strengthen its presence in the Indian market and drive its next phase of growth and expansion, it said in a statement.

Founded by Vibhuti Dixit, Basil Alliance has expanded its presence across seven states. The brand's portfolio includes wine brands like Glenside D’Vine and Jacobson.

Share article on Leave Your Comments