B2B agri-processing platform Agrizy, two others raise early-stage funding

(L-R): Saket Chirania and Vicky Dodani, co-founders, Agrizy

Business-to-business (B2B) agri-processing startup Agrizy, cooking brand CURRYiT and HR tech platform GreytHR raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Agrizy has raised $9.8 million (Rs 82 crore) in a Series A equity round, led by Accion and Omnivore.

Other investors include Capria Ventures and Thai Wah Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the Thai Wah Group. Agrizy’s existing investor, Ankur Capital, also participated in this funding round.

Agrizy will use the funds to expand its services into new product areas and geographies, develop advisory services and offer financial services for processing businesses and farmer-producer organizations.

The company will also invest to strengthen its B2B platform, transforming traditional agri-processing through an online-enabled marketplace and improving production support.

Cooking paste brand CURRYiT bagged Rs 4.5 crore ($535,515) in a latest funding round, led by RK Family Trust (Apollo group), Tangent Advisors, Freeflow Ventures and other angel investors.

The pre-money valuation of CURRYiT now stands at Rs 40 crore after the funding round.

The fresh capital infusion will primarily be allocated towards scaling up operations, enhancing brand marketing efforts, and strengthening distribution channels, according to the company's statement.

CURRYiT was founded by IIM alumni Richa Sharma and Nischal Kandula. The company offers a range of cooking pastes in India including curry pastes such as Kashmiri Rogan Josh, Butter Chicken Masala and more.

greytHR, a full-suite human resources provider, secured an undisclosed strategic investment from Apax Digital Fund. The startup offers tools for automating HR, payroll, leave, attendance, and performance management, along with an employee self-service portal and mobile app.

It claims to have served over 23,000 customers in over 25 countries. The investment will enable GreytHR to enhance its product portfolio, including adding more strategic HR modules focused on recruitment and talent management, as well as support the company in accelerating growth and expanding into new customer segments.

As part of the transaction, Mark Beith and Shashwat Shukla from Apax Digital will join GreytHR’s board of directors. Ambit Capital acted as the financial adviser to GreytHR.

