AyushPay ropes in former Dineout exec as co-founder, CBO

Vivek Kapoor, co-founder and chief business officer, AyushPay

Healthcare solutions provider AyushPay on Tuesday said that it has appointed Vivek Kapoor as its co-founder and chief business officer (CBO).

Kapoor was also an angel investor in AyushPay and his appointment will help the firm to further expand its presence in the healthcare sector, the company said in a statement.

"Kapoor’s entrepreneurial expertise and unwavering commitment to our vision have been evident from the beginning when he became an angel investor," said Nimith Agrawal, founder and chief executive officer at AyushPay.

AyushPay, which was founded by Aggarwal and Col Hemraj, said that it has expanded its portfolio under the leadership of Kapoor, as it introduced a few solutions addressing critical healthcare challenges. It is also launching Ayush Kavach, a comprehensive subscription providing benefits like OPD (outpatient department) coverage, no-cost EMI loans, and preventive healthcare tests.

Kapoor said that his decision to be a part of AyushPay stems from his passion to solve the healthcare affordability problem in India. “Every lower and middle-class family in our country has faced this challenge at least once in their lifetime. I aim to alleviate the stress that families already endure due to ongoing health concerns or prevent them from experiencing such hardships through affordable preventive healthcare plans," he added.

Kapoor had founded Dineout with Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi and Sahil Jain. The foodtech platform was acquired by Swiggy in May 2022 from Times Internet.

