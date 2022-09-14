Axis Bank-backed CredAble appoints Kapil Kapoor as CTO

Kapil Kapoor, CTO, CredAble

Supply chain finance platform CredAble, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kapil Kapoor as chief technology officer (CTO).

Kapoor comes with over two decades of experience building and scaling enterprise, business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-customer (B2C) digital products in edtech, ecommerce, and fintech sectors. In the past, he has led engineering teams across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Prior to CredAble, Kapoor was the CTO of a European multinational, Loylogic, a technology provider of loyalty currency-based ecommerce and payments solutions provider. Previously, he was the engineering director at PTC Inc.

In his new role, Kapoor would work towards the growth of CredAble’s technology stack. He will lead the scaling of the engineering, cloud operations, and security functions for further digital transformation and innovation in business.

“I am looking forward to saling their technology differentiation with cloud, application programming interface (API), agility, data science and cybersecurity as core foundations of innovation and technology strategy,” said Kapoor.

Kapoor has an MBA degree from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, and is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, and Insead Business School.

He will also work towards CredAble’s expansion in international markets. “Kapil will lead our globalisation efforts as we foray into South East Asia, the Middle East, and African markets and will help to roll-out technology platforms across financial eco-systems in these markets while continuing to build next-generation technology stacks and products and scale our current offerings,” said Nirav Choksi, chief executive, CredAble.

Founded by Choksi and Ram Kewalramani in 2018, CredAble caters to the working capital requirements of large, MSMEs and financial institutions via its using software-as-a-service (SaaS) user interface.

Kapoor’s appointment comes on the heels of CredAble raising $9 million (around Rs 67 crore) in a funding round from Axis Bank and existing investor Oaks Asset Management in August.

Prior to this, CredAble had raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Plutus Wealth Management LLP and Oaks Asset Management. The deal came in October last year.

CredAble claims to serve more than 100 corporate customers, 300,000 small business borrowers and 30 large financial institutions and banks.

