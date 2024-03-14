facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Axis AMC to foray into new real estate sub-segments

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 14 Mar 2024
Premium
Axis AMC to foray into new real estate sub-segments
Ashwin Patni, Head, Products and Alternatives, Axis AMC

Mumbai-based Axis Asset Management, which invests in commercial and residential real estate through its alternative investment unit, is planning a foray into two new segments, a top executive told VCCircle. The company&#39;s real estate strategy comprises three alternative investment funds (AIFs)---two residential housing funds, for which they have raised Rs 400 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

GIC mints money as Spain's Ferrovial buys into IRB InvIT for $810 mn

Infrastructure

GIC mints money as Spain's Ferrovial buys into IRB InvIT for $810 mn

Premium
Axis AMC to foray into new real estate sub-segments

Infrastructure

Axis AMC to foray into new real estate sub-segments

Battery recycling startup Lohum raises $54 mn in Series B round

Infrastructure

Battery recycling startup Lohum raises $54 mn in Series B round

Premium
Welspun One marks first exit from maiden fund

Infrastructure

Welspun One marks first exit from maiden fund

Premium
VC firm buying into WeWork India as US parent set to exit

Infrastructure

VC firm buying into WeWork India as US parent set to exit

IndiGo co-founder Gangwal sells stake worth $820 mn

Infrastructure

IndiGo co-founder Gangwal sells stake worth $820 mn

Advertisement