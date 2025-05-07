Avammune Therapeutics, Posha, InspeCity, others secure funding

Shiplog founders Kamal Sharma, Deepak Bhagnani, Shubhangi Dasgupta, and Pratik Dasgupta

Biopharma startup Avammune Therapeutics, robotics company Posha, space-tech firm InspeCity, logistics startup Shiplog, health-tech company Lifechart, insurance startup Insurance Samadhan, and coding review firm CodeAnt AI have secured funding in early-stage rounds, the companies said.



Avammune Therapeutics

Biopharma startup Avammune Therapeutics Inc, along with its Indian subsidiary, has raised $12 million (Rs 100 crore) in a Series A round co-led by Capital 2B, Shastra VC, and Kotak Alternate Asset Managers-managed Kotak Lifesciences Fund I.

The round also saw participation from IvyCap Ventures and existing investor 1Crowd. The funds raised by the company and its unit, Avammune Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, will be used to build its proprietary therapies targeting the innate immune system, including orally bioavailable small molecules for treating solid tumors and autoimmune disorders. The company will also invest in clinical development of its lead cancer immunotherapy candidate, AVA-NP-695, and preclinical work on other molecules in the pipeline.

Founded in 2020 by Arun Papaiah, Srinivasan Namala and Aditya Kulkarni, Avammune Therapeutics focuses on treatments for cancer such as osteosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, triple negative breast cancer, GI cancers, and autoimmune disorders.

Kitchen robotics startup Posha has raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Accel. The round saw participation from existing investors such as Xeed Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Asha Jadeja Motwani, and GreyOrange founders Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta.

The funds will be used to enhance its AI capabilities, expand the recipe database, and improve the user interface.

Formerly known as Nymble, Posh was founded by Rohin Malhotra and Raghav Gupta. It builds AI-powered kitchen robots that prepare personalized home-cooked meals.

Space-tech startup InspeCity has raised $5.6 million in seed funding led by investor Ashish Kacholia, with participation from Speciale Invest, Shastra VC, Antler India, DeVC, MGF Kavachh, and Anicut Capital.

The funding will help InspeCity commercialize its fully vertically integrated platform for satellite life-extension, including technologies in propulsion, robotics, and rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking (RPOD). This will also enable InspeCity to grow its engineering team, and scale globally.

Founded in 2022 by IIT Bombay alumni Arindrajit Chowdhury and Tausif Shaikh, the startup is focused on extending satellite lifespans and reducing space debris.

Logistics-tech startup Shiplog has secured Rs 6.5 crore in a seed round led by Mumbai-based Deepak Bhagnani Family Office, marking its first fundraising round since launch in 2022.

The Gurugram-based company said it will deploy the capital to enhance and optimize its existing technological infrastructure, facilitate the expansion of its team across key verticals, and develop an innovative AI-driven inventory management system.

The company was founded by Kamal Sharma, Pratik Dasgupta, and Shubhangi Dasgupta. It offers customized, last-mile delivery for D2C brands through a dark store network. Its platform integrates inventory management, order fulfillment, routing, and delivery coordination for D2C, B2B and online-first brands.

Health-tech startup Lifechart has raised $360,000 in an extended seed round led by Prajay Advisors, the family office of Unichem Labs founders Prakash Mody and Jayendra Shah.

The funds will support Guttify, the company’s gut health brand that offers DIY diagnostic kits, and personalized Ayurveda-based regimens. Guttify targets India’s urban consumers and with a diagnosis-first approach, using saliva tests to identify digestive issues and recommend gut wellness solutions.

The extended round follows a $500,000 seed round in October 2024, bringing its total funding to over $1 million from investors including Expert Dojo, Agility Ventures, and Sunn91 Ventures.

Insurance grievance redressal platform Insurance Samadhan has raised Rs 8.5 crore in a strategic round from a group of family offices. Innovito Ventures acted as the exclusive financial advisor.

The company, founded in 2018 by Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, Shilpa Arora and Ravi Mathur, plans to strengthen its technology infrastructure and expand its product offerings, including a flagship feature for verifying insurance policies. The startup will use the funds to scale its digital solutions and improve insurance accessibility across India.

It has so far raised over $4.58 million through multiple funding rounds led by investors like Equanimity Investments, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and IIFL Finance.

Its flagship app Polifyx claims to help reduce the turnaround time for insurance grievance resolution by 55%, down from the earlier 60 days.

Coding review startup CodeAnt AI has raised $2 million in seed funding led by Y Combinator, Uncorrelated Ventures, and VitalStage Ventures, with participation from DeVC, Transpose Platform, Entrepreneur First and several angel investors.



The startup, which provides a platform to review code using AI, said the round valued the company at $20 million. The funding will help CodeAnt AI expand its engineering and business development teams, it said in a statement.

CodeAnt AI, which has operations in Bengaluru and San Francisco, was founded by Amartya Jha and Chinmay Bharti. The platform gives developers instant feedback on their code across more than 30 programming languages, suggesting fixes that developers can apply with a single click.

