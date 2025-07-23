Auxano exits Wiom with strong returns from early-stage bet

Pro Brijesh Damodaran Nair, co-founder, CEO, Auxano Capital

Auxano Capital, a leading early-stage investment firm, has fully exited its investment in Delhi-based internet service provider Wiom following the company’s $40-million (Rs 345-crore) funding round, which was led by Bertelsmann India Investments and Accel. Auxano first backed Wiom in 2017 through a pre-fund special purpose vehicle (SPV), followed by an ......