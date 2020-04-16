Autodesk to acquire minority stake in construction technology firm Aurigo

Autodesk Inc., the US-based multinational software services company, has said it will acquire a minority stake in Aurigo Software Technologies Inc., a US- and Bengaluru-based firm that develops software for infrastructure providers and owners.

In a statement, the two companies announced that the stake acquisition by Autodesk is part of a larger strategic alliance. As part of this move, Aurigo will integrate itself with Autodesk Construction Cloud, a suite of construction management software and services.

The two companies are moving toward the aim of providing clients with an end-to-end technology platform for the design, planning, construction and operations of private assets and infrastructure.

However, neither Autodesk nor Aurigo disclosed the financial details of the stake acquisition or the larger alliance.

“Autodesk and Aurigo have very synergistic products, and our strategic alliance will allow us to deliver a full digital lifecycle experience for owners and contractors,” Balaji Sreenivasan, founder and CEO at Aurigo, said.

Separately, Autodesk Construction Solutions vice president and general manager Jim Lynch said the move would help in redefining the construction software space for both infrastructure management and private development.

Aurigo, set up in 2000, says it provides cloud-based software solutions that help infrastructure owners and developers plan and execute projects. It caters to small, medium and large enterprises and agencies. Its clients include public works and transportation departments in various parts of the US.

Autodesk, meanwhile, provides its product and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education and entertainment industries. The California-headquartered company operates products such as AutoCAD, Revit, Flame and Maya.