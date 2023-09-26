Aurum Proptech-backed Integrow to widen portfolio with second housing fund

Premium Ramashrya Yadav, founder and CEO, Integrow Asset Management

Integrow Asset Management plans to start raising its second residential real estate fund next year, as it expands its offerings after rolling out portfolio management services and an investment vehicle for office properties. The Mumbai-based real estate asset manager aims to start the fundraising process for the new housing-focused alternative investment ......