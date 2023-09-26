Aurum Proptech-backed Integrow to widen portfolio with second housing fund

Premium
Integrow Asset Management plans to start raising its second residential real estate fund next year, as it expands its offerings after rolling out portfolio management services and an investment vehicle for office properties. The Mumbai-based real estate asset manager aims to start the fundraising process for the new housing-focused alternative investment ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.