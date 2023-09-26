facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Aurum Proptech-backed Integrow to widen portfolio with second housing fund

Aurum Proptech-backed Integrow to widen portfolio with second housing fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 26 Sep 2023
Premium
Aurum Proptech-backed Integrow to widen portfolio with second housing fund
Ramashrya Yadav, founder and CEO, Integrow Asset Management

Integrow Asset Management plans to start raising its second residential real estate fund next year, as it expands its offerings after rolling out portfolio management services and an investment vehicle for office properties. The Mumbai-based real estate asset manager aims to start the fundraising process for the new housing-focused alternative investment ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Zerodha's FY23 profit growth slows; brokerage bullish on F&O vertical

Finance

Zerodha's FY23 profit growth slows; brokerage bullish on F&O vertical

Flipkart backs four early-stage startups via $100 mn fund

TMT

Flipkart backs four early-stage startups via $100 mn fund

Apax Partners amasses $750 mn for first generation of credit funds

Finance

Apax Partners amasses $750 mn for first generation of credit funds

KKR ropes in former WeWork CFO to board

People

KKR ropes in former WeWork CFO to board

BII looking to invest $1 bn in Indian renewables space

Infrastructure

BII looking to invest $1 bn in Indian renewables space

Centre notifies final rules on angel tax for foreign investments in private companies

General

Centre notifies final rules on angel tax for foreign investments in private companies

Advertisement