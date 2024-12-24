Aurionpro snaps up French consulting firm Fenixys

Technology services provider Aurionpro Solutions on Tuesday announced the acquisition of French consulting firm Fenixys for €10 million (approximately $10.4 million) in cash.

Paris-based Fenixys provides capital markets services to banks and financial institutions across Europe and the Middle East. Its acquisition will strengthen Aurionpro's banking and fintech vertical.

Aurionpro said in a statement the acquisition allows the company to continue its geographical expansion into Europe by leveraging Fenixys' experience of over 10 years in partnering with financial institutions undertaking IT transformations, as well as their deep relationships with major banks across Europe and the Middle East.

Fenixys has offices in the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Middle East, and offers services like advisory, project management, and enterprise architecture. With Aurionpro's existing portfolio of banking and fintech solutions, Fenixys will augment its offerings and provide strategic advisory in the capital markets sectors, the company said.

"This acquisition is not just about expanding our offering portfolio and reach, but rather it is about synergistically merging our strengths—Fenixys’ extensive and deep domain expertise with Aurionpro’s strong IP-led offering— to offer a unique, global portfolio of solutions for the banking and capital markets industry,” said Ashish Rai, CEO of Aurionpro.

In October, Aurionpro bagged multiple data centre projects worth approximately Rs 170 crore from a co-location player in India. The order wins include a comprehensive design and turnkey build execution project for an edge data centre in the national capital region for around Rs 150 crore, and design consultancy services for two locations — Mumbai and Chennai — with IT loads of 85 MW and 20 MW, respectively for around Rs 20 crore.

