Atica and Poltytrade raise seed funding

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Atica, announced on Thursday that it has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed funding round led by Titan Capital. The round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar (DLF Family Office), Anil Goel (Byju's), Bhuvan Gupta (OfBusiness), Ramji Sundararajan (Mckinsey Palo Alto), Prashant Sood (Eros Group) amongst others.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to utilise the funding to develop its technology stack and build base infrastructure.

Founded in 2021 by Akash Goel and Bonish Gandhi, Atica is a SaaS startup operating in the hospitality sector that helps hotels in the US market with their sales processes and improve their revenue by using customer relationship management (CRM) tools along with digital marketing and revenue management.

The company counts brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, Choice, Wyndham amongst others as part of its client portfolio.

Gurugram-based Titan Capital is a venture capital (VC) firm established in 2015. Last week, the firm participated in the $5 million seed funding round of Gurugram-based online fruits and vegetable delivery startup Sorted.

Previously, the VC firm also participated in the $3.3 million seed funding round of cross-border business-to-business (B2B) supply chain enablement startup, Magma.

Polytrade

Web3 startup Polytrade, raised $3.8 million (Rs 31.1 crore) in a seed funding round led by Alpha Wave, Matrix Partners, Polygon Ventures and CoinSwitch Ventures. The round also saw participation from Singularity Ventures, GTM Ventures and undisclosed angel investors.

The startup aims to utilize the funding received to develop its product suite, marketing, and expand to newer geographies such as Latin America and Europe. The company aims to bring a fully integrated trade platform in the next 2 quarters.

Founded in 2021 by Piyush Gupta, Polytrade is a Web3 startup targeted towards small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and manufacturers to streamline the supply chain by providing real-time data, thus reducing errors, delays, and disputes, while also improving visibility and transparency.

