Turbostart, Pentathlon Ventures co-lead investment in Doqfy

Credit: 123RF.com

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based contract execution platform Doqfy on Tuesday said it has raised $907,352 (around Rs 7.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Turbostart and Pentathlon Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based company will use the fresh funds to boost its tech stack and growth via partnerships.

Advertisement

Founded by Aditya Padranki, Manjula Rao and Vilaas BV in 2019, Doqfy helps companies in contract creation, stamp duty payment with digital signatures and milestone management capabilities for enterprise and small and medium businesses.

The company claims to have been profitable since last year and has clocked annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 6 crore. It counts HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Swiggy, Meesho and Unacademy among others, as part of its client portfolio.

“Compliances are one of the major cost heads for companies and the costs go up as the companies grow. Another aspect is the complex nature of the compliances. Our platform, is now a full stack offering helping companies stay compliant and easing the burden of it to facilitate business operations.” said Padranki.

Advertisement

In 2020, Doqfy raised Rs 2.10 crore in a seed funding round from Turbostart and angel investor Sandhya D.

Pune-based Pentathlon Ventures is an early-stage business-to-business (B2B) SaaS-focused venture capital firm. In 2021, the firm closed its first fund at Rs 76 crore and planned on investing in 20 startups with an average ticket size of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 3 crore in each firm.

Meanwhile, this is the second startup in the contract management space to have secured funding this month. Earlier, Bengaluru and New York-based contract lifecycle management firm SpotDraft had raised $26 million in a Series A funding round led by PremjiInvest, the private investment vehicle of Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from Prosus Ventures, 021 Capital, Arkam Ventures, Riverwalk Holdings, 100x Entrepreneur Fund and a clutch of angel investors.

Share article on Leave Your Comments