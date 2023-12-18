facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ASK Property targets growth-stage real estate investments via new fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 18 Dec 2023
Premium
ASK Property targets growth-stage real estate investments via new fund
Amit Bhagat, CEO and MD, ASK Property Fund

Blackstone-backed ASK Group, which invests in real estate assets via its ASK Property Fund arm, has floated another credit vehicle to offer growth capital to residential projects as part of its special situations fund series, a top executive told VCCircle.   ASK Property Fund, which marked the final close of its Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund – ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
ASK Property targets growth-stage real estate investments via new fund

Infrastructure

ASK Property targets growth-stage real estate investments via new fund

Premium
Spotlight: PE-backed Sunsure Energy's rebound and the unsure path ahead

Infrastructure

Spotlight: PE-backed Sunsure Energy's rebound and the unsure path ahead

Adani Ports to sell Ennore terminal stake to MSC unit for $30 mn

Infrastructure

Adani Ports to sell Ennore terminal stake to MSC unit for $30 mn

Eight Roads Ventures leads Exponent Energy's Series B round

Infrastructure

Eight Roads Ventures leads Exponent Energy's Series B round

Premium
Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

Infrastructure

Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

Premium
Cargill spinoff Proterra strikes an exit in Africa via secondary PE deal

Infrastructure

Cargill spinoff Proterra strikes an exit in Africa via secondary PE deal

Advertisement