ASK Property Fund targets luxury housing projects with new fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ASK Property Fund targets luxury housing projects with new fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 09 Jan 2025
ASK Property Fund targets luxury housing projects with new fund
Amit Bhagat, CEO and MD, ASK Property Fund

Blackstone-backed ASK Group’s real estate investment arm has launched its maiden luxury real estate fund in partnership with a luxury-focused real estate developer amid a boom in the property segment.  

ASK Property Fund, which dabbled in the luxury housing market with a handful of deals last year, has now floated a dedicated luxury housing fund in a tie-up with India Sotheby’s International Realty. This is India’s first luxury housing-focused investment vehicle. 

The vehicle, a category-II alternative investment fund registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore. 

Advertisement

ASK Property Fund and India Sotheby’s International Realty will be co-sponsors to the fund. However, their respective contribution to the corpus is not known.  

“We are confident that India's robust economic fundamentals and the increasing number of wealthy, will continue to drive growth in the country's luxury residential real estate market,” said Amit Bhagat, the chief executive and managing director at ASK Property Fund.   

The fundraising timeline of the fund is not known yet. Its mandate is to invest in high-end and luxury real estate developments in Tier 1 cities and premium holiday home destinations.  

Advertisement

Among its recent luxury housing bets, ASK Property Fund backed a residential project in Gurugram along with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and the property arm of Kanodia Group last month. The entities together invested about Rs 270 crore (around $31 million then) in the luxury housing project being developed by KREEVA, the real estate arm of Kanodia Group.   

In its maiden luxury housing bet, ASK Property last February said it would infuse around Rs 120 crore in a project to be developed on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road by  TREVOC Group.   

Advertisement
ASK Property Fund

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Bottomline: How Edelweiss Alts-managed energy InvIT Anzen is shaping up

Infrastructure

Bottomline: How Edelweiss Alts-managed energy InvIT Anzen is shaping up

KKR, Canadian pension plan OTPP top up bets on highways InvIT

Infrastructure

KKR, Canadian pension plan OTPP top up bets on highways InvIT

KKR-controlled LEAP India acquires supply chain firm CHEP India

Infrastructure

KKR-controlled LEAP India acquires supply chain firm CHEP India

Premium
Fractional ownership platform hBits set to list maiden SM REIT asset

Infrastructure

Fractional ownership platform hBits set to list maiden SM REIT asset

Motilal Oswal Alternates garners over $200 mn for sixth real estate fund

Infrastructure

Motilal Oswal Alternates garners over $200 mn for sixth real estate fund

Tata Consulting Engineers acquires Houston-based CDI Engineering

Infrastructure

Tata Consulting Engineers acquires Houston-based CDI Engineering

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW