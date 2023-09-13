ASK Property Fund invests $27 mn in Pune township project

Premium
ASK Property Advisors Ltd, the real estate private equity investment arm of Mumbai-based ASK Group, has made an investment from its sixth fund to finance the development of a portion of an integrated township in Pune. The debt investor focused on the residential sector will finance part of the integrated township Megapolis, being developed by Kumar Realty in Pune’s Hinjewadi micro-market, ......
