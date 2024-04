Asian Healthcare Fund-backed Sabka Dentist on the block again, but suitors missing

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Dental care chain Sabka Dentist is likely seeking potential buyers again after a deal with a cash-rich peer collapsed but any sale seems like an uphill task due to headwinds to profitability and scalability, three people aware of the matter told VCCircle. Sabka Dentist, operated by Total Dental Care Pvt ......