Ares-backed ACRE increases focus on retail loan segment to drive growth

Premium Chandan Churiwal, CEO and whole-time director of Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE)

Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE), backed by US-based alternative investment firm Ares Management, is ramping up its efforts in the retail loan sector, aiming to boost recoveries, as the bulk of bad loans in the corporate segment has largely been resolved across the industry. “We are keen on increasing ......