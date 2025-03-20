Ares-backed ACRE increases focus on retail loan segment to drive growth
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Ares-backed ACRE increases focus on retail loan segment to drive growth

Ares-backed ACRE increases focus on retail loan segment to drive growth

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 20 Mar 2025
Premium
Ares-backed ACRE increases focus on retail loan segment to drive growth
Chandan Churiwal, CEO and whole-time director of Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE)

Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE), backed by US-based alternative investment firm Ares Management, is ramping up its efforts in the retail loan sector, aiming to boost recoveries, as the bulk of bad loans in the corporate segment has largely been resolved across the industry.  “We are keen on increasing ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

CDPQ-backed Edelweiss ARC appoints insider as interim MD and CEO

Finance

CDPQ-backed Edelweiss ARC appoints insider as interim MD and CEO

Premium
All In Capital unveils second early-stage VC fund, marks first close

Finance

All In Capital unveils second early-stage VC fund, marks first close

Premium
Endiya Partners closes third fund, generates 4x returns from debut vehicle

Finance

Endiya Partners closes third fund, generates 4x returns from debut vehicle

Premium
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan enters the world of venture capital as GP of Yashaa Global

Finance

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan enters the world of venture capital as GP of Yashaa Global

Premium
Prime Securities looks to rapidly scale up wealth management arm

Finance

Prime Securities looks to rapidly scale up wealth management arm

Premium
Multi-family office Entrust set to add alternative assets to push AUM growth

Finance

Multi-family office Entrust set to add alternative assets to push AUM growth

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW