Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Ares SSG looks to step up India real estate play after sealing Altico deal
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Hong Kong-based stressed asset specialist Ares SSG Group plans to expand its real estate playbook in India as it explores last-mile...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS