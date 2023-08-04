Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Apollo Global's Q2 earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business

Apollo Global's Q2 earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business

By Reuters

  • 04 Aug 2023
Apollo Global's Q2 earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business
Marc Rowan, CEO, Apollo Global Management, in a 2014 photo. | Credit: Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday its second-quarter adjusted net income jumped 75% year-on-year, underpinned by strong growth in earnings from its retirement services business and management fees.

Adjusted net income rose to $1 billion, up from $576 million a year earlier. That translated to an adjusted net income per share of $1.70, which exceeded the average analyst forecast of $1.65, according to Refinitiv data.

Spread-related earnings, which encompasses the income Apollo generates from investing the capital of annuities provider Athene in mostly investment-grade debt products, surged 76% to nearly $800 million buoyed by higher interest rates and increased inflow from retirees.

Advertisement

Fee-related earnings rose by nearly 30% to a quarterly record of $442 million, driven by growth in management fees as Apollo accumulated more assets. Its income from asset sales were flat at just $20 million as the firm avoided cashing out its private equity investments amid the continued slump in deal making activity.

Unlike Apollo, peers Blackstone Inc and Carlyle Group Inc had reported that their second-quarter distributable earnings slumped 39% and 26%, respectively, due to a slowdown in asset sales.

Apollo's private-equity funds appreciated by 2.1%, corporate credit funds rose 2.6%, while its debt and equity funds gained 4%. By contrast, Blackstone's corporate private-equity funds appreciated by 3.5% while Carlyle's corporate private-equity rose 1%.

Advertisement

Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Apollo said its net income was nearly $600 million, versus a loss of $1.6 billion a year, supported mostly by higher investment income and premiums from Athene.

Total assets under management reached $617 billion, up about 3% from the prior quarter, driven by fundraising and asset appreciation. Unspent capital stood at $56 billion.

Advertisement
Apollo GlobalBlackstoneCarlyle

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Elev8 marks first close of maiden fund at $67 mn

Finance

Elev8 marks first close of maiden fund at $67 mn

Government looking into SEBI-alleged irregularities at Zee: Report

TMT

Government looking into SEBI-alleged irregularities at Zee: Report

Premium
Bottomline: Was fintech lender mPokket able to shrug write-off woes with profit growth in FY23?

Finance

Bottomline: Was fintech lender mPokket able to shrug write-off woes with profit growth in FY23?

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone eyes mega pharma bet; US hedge fund starts reconstituting Aakash board

General

Grapevine: Blackstone eyes mega pharma bet; US hedge fund starts reconstituting Aakash board

Tiger Global buys into PE firm Apollo Global in shift from tech bets

Finance

Tiger Global buys into PE firm Apollo Global in shift from tech bets

Apollo Global's Q2 earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business

Finance

Apollo Global's Q2 earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business

Advertisement