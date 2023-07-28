Apollo Global partner resigns to join rival buyout firm

Premium
US-based alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management, which commands nearly $550 billion in assets under management across 350 bets globally, has recently seen a partner-level exit from its India division, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The development comes at a time when controversy is brewing around the PE ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.