Apollo Global eyes bigger harvest from India firm with conservative $1.8 bn valuation ask
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Apollo Global eyes bigger harvest from India firm with conservative $1.8 bn valuation ask

Apollo Global eyes bigger harvest from India firm with conservative $1.8 bn valuation ask

By TEAM VCC

  • 10 Nov 2025
Pro
Apollo Global eyes bigger harvest from India firm with conservative $1.8 bn valuation ask
Apollo Global Management's logo at their office in Tokyo | Credit: Reuters/Miho Uranaka

US-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management has reworked the initial public offering plan of an Indian auto components supplier that joined its portfolio about three years ago, seeking to take out more money than previously planned and opting for a conservative valuation target compared with its listed peers. New York-headquartered ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

BirlaNu to acquire construction chemicals firm Clean Coats

Manufacturing

BirlaNu to acquire construction chemicals firm Clean Coats

Furniture maker Spacewood snags fresh capital from A91 Partners

Consumer

Furniture maker Spacewood snags fresh capital from A91 Partners

Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit orderbooks; India beats trend

Manufacturing

Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit orderbooks; India beats trend

True North's private credit fund bets on Innova Rubbers, Vee Tee Auto

Manufacturing

True North's private credit fund bets on Innova Rubbers, Vee Tee Auto

Premium
Searchlight: Real Ispat hits a bump as revenue, profit slip after swift growth

Manufacturing

Searchlight: Real Ispat hits a bump as revenue, profit slip after swift growth

SEBI puts Vedanta Group firm Sterlite Electric's IPO on hold

Manufacturing

SEBI puts Vedanta Group firm Sterlite Electric's IPO on hold

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW