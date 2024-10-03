AP Moller Capital, another Danish PE firm get LP cheque for funds with India mandate
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • AP Moller Capital, another Danish PE firm get LP cheque for funds with India mandate

AP Moller Capital, another Danish PE firm get LP cheque for funds with India mandate

By Aman Malik

  • 03 Oct 2024
Premium
AP Moller Capital, another Danish PE firm get LP cheque for funds with India mandate
Credit: 123RF.com

Copenhagen-based private equity firm AP Moller Capital and one of its Danish peers have secured commitments from a common limited partner for their new infrastructure-focused funds that have a mandate to invest in India.  AP Moller Capital, which invests in transport, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors across South and Southeast Asia ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Matrix Gas & Renewables aims to raise up to $143 mn in IPO

Infrastructure

Matrix Gas & Renewables aims to raise up to $143 mn in IPO

Premium
AP Moller Capital, another Danish PE firm get LP cheque for funds with India mandate

Infrastructure

AP Moller Capital, another Danish PE firm get LP cheque for funds with India mandate

Premium
Bottomline: Fairfax-controlled Bengaluru airport operator flies into a loss

Infrastructure

Bottomline: Fairfax-controlled Bengaluru airport operator flies into a loss

Qatar Airways to buy 25% stake in Virgin Australia from Bain Capital

Infrastructure

Qatar Airways to buy 25% stake in Virgin Australia from Bain Capital

UAE's Masdar eyes more market share in Iberian market after two deals

Infrastructure

UAE's Masdar eyes more market share in Iberian market after two deals

Property Share files papers for India's maiden SM REIT listing

Infrastructure

Property Share files papers for India's maiden SM REIT listing

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW