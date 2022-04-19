Anushka Sharma invests in kids food brand, Slurrp Farm\'s parent

Indian film actor and producer, Anushka Sharma has invested an undisclosed amount in Fireside Ventures-backed Slurrp Farm’s parent company, Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Sharma will be the brand ambassador for Slurrp Farm and all future brands of Wholsum Foods, under terms of the deal.

Founded in 2016 by Meghana Narayan & Shauravi Malik, Slurrp Farms is a consumer brand that provides natural & healthy snacking & mealtime options for children.

Sharma’s investment in the child food company comes a couple of months after it raised $7 million (around Rs 53.4 crore) in a funding round led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, the sovereign wealth fund of the Government of Dubai, and Indian multi-stage venture fund, Fireside Ventures. The company also counts Sanjeev Bhikchandani of Info Edge as its backer.

Wholsum Foods has said it currently clocks in an annual revenue run rate of Rs 55 crore and aims to reach Rs 150 crore by March 2023. The company’s products are available across modern trade stores in India and UAE and can also be found online in the US and UK as well.

“I have always believed you are what you eat – real, wholesome, sustainable food choices go a long way in setting the tone for a healthy and a happy life,” said Anushka Sharma.

“It is a realisation that hit home even harder after I became a mother – I want my daughter to develop a healthy relationship with food and I have to start her on that journey early on. Wholsum Foods was started by two mothers so their mission to un-junk the plates of kids and families across the world resonates with me strongly,” Sharma added.