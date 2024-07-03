Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit

Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit

Premium
Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit
Credit: 123RF.com

Felix Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, an Ireland-registered veterinary pharma company that operates manufacturing facilities in India through a subsidiary, is looking to raise fresh capital for expansion and for providing an exit window to some existing investors, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. The generic drugmaker intends to mop up ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit

Consumer

Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit

Healthtech platform Watch Your Health, four other consumer brands raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Healthtech platform Watch Your Health, four other consumer brands raise early-stage funding

Whisky maker Allied Blenders up 11% in debut trade

Consumer

Whisky maker Allied Blenders up 11% in debut trade

Premium
Peak XV in advanced stage of talks to bet on healthy food brand

Consumer

Peak XV in advanced stage of talks to bet on healthy food brand

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA bets $120 mn more on Purplle

Consumer

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA bets $120 mn more on Purplle

Premium
GTI Capital makes exit move from legacy portfolio firm with weak returns

Consumer

GTI Capital makes exit move from legacy portfolio firm with weak returns

Advertisement