Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Anicut Capital set to launch Rs 500 cr venture fund
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Chennai-based alternative investment firm Anicut Capital is set to launch its venture fund (VC) that has a target corpus of Rs...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT