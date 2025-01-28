Ambak, BizLoan, Whizzo, Origin Fresh, four others grab funding

(From left) Ambak co-founders Rashi Garg, Raghuveer Malik and Rameshwar Gupta

Fintech startup Ambak, non-bank lender BizLoan, fresh produce brand Origin Fresh, health-tech company MedMitra AI, deep-tech startup ThinkMetal, packaged ice solutions company Dras Ice and advanced fabric maker Whizzo have secured early-stage funding, the companies said Tuesday.

Ambak, a marketplace for home loan processing, said Tuesday it has raised $7 million (about Rs 60 crore) in seed and pre-Series A funding. The pre-Series A round was led by Peak XV Partners, while Peak XV’s Surge led the seed round. Advantedge VC, DeVC, and some angel investors also participated in the funding.

Advertisement

The startup, founded in January 2024, said it will use the fresh capital to expand operations to 35 cities. It aims to cross $1 billion in disbursements by FY26.

Non-bank lender BizLoan has raised Rs 35 crore (around $4 million) in a Series A round led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and BLinC Invest.

Advertisement

BizLoan said the funding will enable it to expand its reach in underserved markets and enhance its suite of loan products. The company intends to facilitate loans to over 2,500 micro and nano enterprises in the next 12 months, particularly in regions with limited access to traditional financing options.

So far, the company has disbursed around Rs 774 crore in loans across 26 branches in states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

Resurgent India acted as an advisor to Bizloan for this round.

Advertisement

Fresh produce brand Origin Fresh has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Aeravti Ventures. The round also saw investments from a group of ultra-HNIs.

The funding will help the company to expand its delivery network and develop its infrastructure. It plans to expand its reach through 200 supermarkets across Bengaluru and Chennai by next year, according to a statement.

Advertisement

The company claims its platform delivers farm-fresh produce directly to customers within 12 hours.

MedMitra AI, a health-tech platform, has secured Rs 3 crore (about 0.35 million) in pre-seed funding. The round was co-led by All In Capital and WEH Ventures, alongside angel investors Rohan Khandelwal, Pawan Gupta, and Venkat Subramanyam.

Advertisement

MedMitra AI creates autonomous AI agents to assist healthcare professionals with diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. The platform integrates patient data—medical history, lab reports, prescriptions, and imaging—to deliver precise and personalised care. The firm is initially focused on general medicine and chronic care.

The company will use the funds to expand its team of experts, accelerate the development of its AI-powered solutions, and strengthen its market presence across existing and new regions. It also plans to release a specialised version of the platform for medical students that will help accelerate learning, according to a statement.

ThinkMetal, a deep-tech startup that specializes in making metal parts using advanced 3D printing technology, has raised Rs 6.7 crore in a pre-Series A round. This round was led by YourNest Venture Capital as part of the YourNest-SanchiConnect Velocity Program 2024, an accelerator initiative supporting high-growth startups. Other investors in this round include BSE-listed Concept Communications Ltd and Sanchi Connect.

ThinkMetal, founded in March 2021 by Sabyasachi Ghosh and Arushi Sharma, tackles challenges in traditional toolmaking and low-volume production. Its compact 3D printer, SistemT1, uses patented technology to produce metal parts ten times faster at half the cost, the company claims.

The new funds will be used to prepare for the launch of SistemT1 and to expand its range of materials, including stainless steel, copper, and ceramics. The company also plans to improve its software, streamline processes, and grow its team in sales, operations, design, and software development, according to a statement.

Dras Ice

Curefoods, a F&B house of brands, has made a strategic investment in Dras Ice, a packaged ice solutions company.

Curefoods to also use Dras Ice’s frozen chain logistics to enhance distribution capabilities for their cloud kitchens and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), according to a press release.

Dras Ice caters to industries such as HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering), modern trade channels, and Q-commerce platforms.

Recently, Curefoods acquired the South & West India operations of Krispy Kreme, a doughnut and coffee brand from Landmark Group.

Whizzo

Advanced fabric maker Whizzo has raised $4.2 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed, with participation from BEENEXT.

The investment will support Whizzo’s efforts to drive advancements in materials science R&D, establish a design lab for textiles, and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure, according to a press statement.

Founded in 2024 by a former Zetwerk executive Shrestha Kukreja, the company creates unique fabric blends using different types of fibers.

Jeet Chandan, an ngel investor and co-founder of BizDateUp, has invested Rs 1 crore in Manastu Space, a space safety and logistics company.

Manastu Space provides complete propulsion systems to satellite manufacturers including fuel, engine, tank and accessories to satellite manufacturers. The company successfully tested its green propulsion systems and collision avoidance technology in space on December 2024.

It had previously raised $3 million from investors such as Capital 2B, BIG Capital, and E2MC in late 2023, VCCircle reported at the time.

Share article on Leave Your Comments