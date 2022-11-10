Amagi raises over $100 mn at $1.4 bn valuation

Media technology startup Amagi has secured over $100 million (around Rs 800 crore) in a fresh fundraise from global private equity firm General Atlantic, taking the company's valuation to $1.4 billion.

According to statement issued by the company, out of the $100 million raised, $80 million (around Rs 640 crore) is a primary market transaction.

In August, VCCircle had exclusively reported that General Atlantic and TPG are in talks to invest $100 million in Amagi, valuing the company at around $1.4 billion.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to use the fresh funds to strengthen its support infrastructure for customers and invest in artificial intelligence-driven personalization, advertising and live streaming solutions.

Amagi was founded in 2008 by Baskar Subramanian, Srinivasan K.A. and Srividhya Srinivasan. It helps media companies create, distribute and monetize streamed content across cable, satellite, and Over-the-top media service.

“We have set ourselves the goal of developing futuristic technology solutions that can help media companies deliver premium personalized content and engaging advertising experiences to their consumers,” said Subramanian.

“Amagi has demonstrated an ability to anticipate key trends, acting as an early mover in the rise of free ad-supported streaming TV. The company has also championed the use of cloud technology to optimize results for their broadcast and streaming partners globally,” said Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and head of India at General Atlantic.

Amagi turned a unicorn in March this year, after it raised $95 million in a funding round led by Accel, with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Avataar Ventures.

Amagi’s platform connects content owners and distribution channels. The startup has a clientele that includes media giants such as NBCUniversal, CBS, USA Today, and Japan’s Rakuten Group.

