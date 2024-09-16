Alpino ropes in Shilpa Shetty as investor, Venttup bags early-stage funding

Shipa Shetty with Alpino Team

Healthy foods brand Alpino and Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS) startup Venttup raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Alpino, a healthy foods brand, has announced Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador and key investor. With this, it raised $1.2 million (over Rs 10 crore) in its maiden funding round, with participation from Paresh Ghelani and other prominent angel investors from Aashar Capital.

Advertisement

The funds will be used to boost offline presence, drive international expansion, and fuel product innovation. The brand claims to be a top seller on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, while also being available at over 6,000 retail touchpoints across India, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2016 by Chetan Kanani, Hiren Sheta, Umesh Gajera, Priyank Vora, Milan Gopani, and Mahatva Sheta, it aims to become a Rs 500-crore brand within the next two years.

Advertisement

Venttup has raised undisclosed seed funding from Unicorn India Ventures. The funds will be used to accelerate business growth and technology development for Indigenization Program Management, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Sandeep Nair, M. Wasim Ankli, and Joseph Panakkal, Venttup helps large enterprises in outsourcing their engineering needs while enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint through cloud manufacturing and sustainable practices. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

It offers localised production of critical engineering solutions and customized complex components across the energy, EV, aerospace, and defence sectors.

Advertisement

The company plans to enter high-growth international markets, focusing on the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Over the next 12 months, the company aims to increase its revenue fivefold, it said in a statement.

Venttup is a MaaS company that helps businesses outsource their manufacturing needs.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments