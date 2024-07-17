Alpha Dhabi Holding to sell stake in oilfield services firm to JV with ADNOC Drilling

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Alpha Dhabi Holding, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), will transfer its controlling stake in an oilfield services provider to its joint venture with ADNOC Drilling, a unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Enersol, the JV between the two Abu Dhabi Exchange-listed companies, will acquire Alpha ......