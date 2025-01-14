All In Capital leads pre-seed funding round of Tractor Factory

Shailesh Tiwari, founder, Tractor Factory

Tractor Factory has raised Rs 4 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage investment firm All In Capital.

The round also saw participation from Bharat Founders Fund, Devc, and family offices such as Dhingra Partners Prosperity Trust (associated with the Kirloskar Generators family office). Angel investors including Venture Highway founder Samir Sood, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, Chegg founder Aayush Phumbra, and Puneet Kumar from Steadview Capital also contributed to the funding.

Founded in 2024 by Shailesh Tiwari, an alumnus of IIT and IIM, Tractor Factory offers a marketplace that caters to farmers' mechanization needs, making the process of buying and selling used tractors simpler and more affordable, per the company.

“We have witnessed the challenges faced by mid-income farmers due to a lack of access to reliable, low-cost tractors, which perpetuates generational poverty....Our goal is to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in revenue over the next three years,” said Shailesh Tiwari.

The company plans to utilize the fresh funds to enhance its technology, expand market reach, and improve the overall customer experience.

