Airbound, Mushin Innovative Labs, OnePlay pocket funding cheques

Mushin founders Rachit Srivastava (left) and Amman Batra

Drone technology startup Airbound, SaaS startup Mushin Innovative Labs and cloud gaming platform OnePlay have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

Airbound, a drone technology startup, has raised a $1.7 million seed round led by Lightspeed, with participation from gradCapital and other angel investors.

With this funding, Airbound will channel its R&D efforts toward medical deliveries, specifically focusing on routine supply transportation, such as delivering blood samples from health centres to testing labs. Once this system is successfully scaled, Airbound plans to expand into additional sectors, including food and grocery delivery, the company said.

Mushin Innovative Labs has raised $250,000 in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup plans to use this fresh capital to expand its sales and marketing efforts, accelerate research and development, and drive product innovation, according to a company statement.

The company provides digital solutions for the automotive manufacturing industry. Through its flagship platform, Mushin AQUA, it enables tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers to optimize compliance and enhance quality management, resulting in greater operational efficiency and cost savings, the company claims.

Since its launch two years ago, the company has partnered with 15 automotive brands and onboarded around 70 factories.

OnePlay, a cloud gaming platform, has roped in NODWIN MD and co-founder Akshat Rathee as an investor and member of its advisory board. Rathee has over two decades of experience in the gaming industry across India and other emerging markets.

With the latest capital infusion, OnePlay aims to deepen its reach in India’s gaming market and expand globally. This partnership is expected to strengthen OnePlay's data center infrastructure across India and the APAC region.

OnePlay is a decentralized, open-source cloud gaming platform designed to provide gamers with access to immersive gaming experiences.

To date, OnePlay has raised $1.8 million in seed funding from a consortium of investors, including Baring Capital, Inflection Point Ventures, and prominent angel investors such as Kunal Shah, Suraj Nalin, Amit Shrivastav, and Jitendra Gupta.

