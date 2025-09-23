Ah! Ventures, US impact fund stare at paper losses as ecommerce firm goes public

Premium
Indian angel investing platform ah! Ventures, a local family office and US-based social investor Heifer Impact Capital are among the investors staring at notional losses on their bets on an Indian ecommerce company that is going public. Mumbai-based ah! Ventures, Heifer, the family office of Gurugram-based investor Rachin Dewan and Unity ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.