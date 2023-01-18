facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • ‘Agritech sees rise in VC investments over last 3 years’

‘Agritech sees rise in VC investments over last 3 years’

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 18 Jan 2023
‘Agritech sees rise in VC investments over last 3 years’
Credit: Pexels

Venture capital firms in India invested nearly $2.5 billion across agritech space in the last three years as against $3 billion over a period of 12 years, indicating a sharp rise in the investors’ interest in the sector, according to a new report. 

The Inclusive Finance India Report further says that the rise in equity base of these startups is a key contributor in scaling green financing solutions.  

It adds that green financing solutions are key to empower small farm holders as they enable access to credit and adoption of fintech solutions. Some of the other methods to scale green financing via agritech players include forging partnerships with large commercial banks to offer credit, and pushing farmer engagement and education. 

Advertisement

“The farmer engagement platforms created by agritechs can be used to educate farmers about climate-resilient practices and implement climate financing products for farmers,” the report noted.  

With the key role that agritech startups can play in the agri sector’s development, a report published by Avendus Capital last month estimated that the space will see about 8-10 startups with more than a billion dollars in value over the next five years, pointing to a rapid growth in the sector.  

Seeing this growth potential, Avendus Capital’s report said 2-3 companies may become worthy of launching initial public offerings (IPOs) over the next three to five years.    

Advertisement

Agritech is anticipated to see a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 50% over the next five years, reaching $34 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2027, a sharp rise from the current $4 billion, it said.  

In a separate report published by VC firm Kalaari Capital in September, some factors that drove investor interest in the sector include better mobile internet penetration, technology solutions, innovative founders, the adoption of newer supply chains and the government's focus on farm-reforms.

Advertisement
agritechventure capitalgreen financingAvendus CapitalKalaari Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Titan Capital, RTP Global, others back fantasy sports firm Podeum

TMT

Titan Capital, RTP Global, others back fantasy sports firm Podeum

‘Agritech sees rise in VC investments over last 3 years'

TMT

‘Agritech sees rise in VC investments over last 3 years'

Govt to showcase 300 deeptech success stories at IISF 2023

TMT

Govt to showcase 300 deeptech success stories at IISF 2023

Sundaram Alternate's debt fund fetches Rs 205 cr at first close

Finance

Sundaram Alternate's debt fund fetches Rs 205 cr at first close

Fintech startup MProfit raises fresh funding

Finance

Fintech startup MProfit raises fresh funding

Markets hit two-week high as metals, financials boost

Finance

Markets hit two-week high as metals, financials boost

Advertisement