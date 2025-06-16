Agri-tech platform Innoterra elevates Avinash Kasinathan as group co-CEO

Avinash Kasinathan, group co-CEO, Innoterra

Swiss-Indian food and agri-tech platform Innoterra, which acquired Fasal’s fresh produce distribution business earlier this year, has elevated Avinash Kasinathan as group co-CEO with immediate effect.

Kasinathan will work alongside group CEO Pascal Foehn, focusing on driving the company’s next phase of expansion and strengthening its India operations.

Kasinathan recently served as head of India businesses at Innoterra, where he successfully led the strategic acquisition of Fasal’s fresh produce distribution business and a partnership with Milky Mist exceeding $40 million (Rs 344 crore).

The elevation signals Innoterra’s focus on developing India as an innovation hub and export base. The development comes as Innoterra strengthens its leadership team in the run-up to a potential listing in three years.

Innoterra’s current strategy is to accelerate partnerships with agri-tech startups, farmer producer organizations and food & beverage players. The company has three core areas of focus: fruits, dairy, and staples (rice and spices).

The strategy also involves strengthening back-end capabilities and using technology to transform food supply chains. The company seeks to address global food security, while creating a market linkage between farmers and consumers.

Commenting on his new role, Kasinathan said: “India is no longer just a sourcing hub — it’s where innovation, infrastructure, and sustainable food systems converge. As group co-CEO, my focus will be on accelerating our capital market-readiness.”

Fasal, backed by Omnivore, 3one4 Capital, TDK Ventures, and BII, hived off its fresh produce distribution business to Innoterra in March. Innoterra had then said it planned to expand its operations in Bengaluru and Chandigarh. At the time, Kasinathan projected revenue of Rs 80 crore ($9.2 million) from the fresh fruits segment in FY25, with expectations to double that figure in the next two-three years.

He began his career at McKinsey & Company and has held various C-level positions in the agri-tech space.

Innoterra seeks to transform the food ecosystem by building traceable, tech-enabled, and sustainable value chains. It has operations in 17 countries.

