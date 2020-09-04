Agri-tech startup Aibono pulls in fresh capital from Rebright, others

Aibono Smart Farming Pvt. Ltd, which offers an artificial intelligence-powered fresh food aggregation platform, has raised $2 million (Rs 14.6 crore) in fresh capital.

The funding was raised from venture capital firm Rebright Partners, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital and Lesing Artha, a subsidiary of Rianta Capital.

The company will use the funds to grow its business, The Press Trust of India reported, citing Aibono founder and IIT Madras graduate Vivek Rajkumar.

Aibono began operations in 2014 by offering AI-powered precision farming solutions to help farmers use analytics, Internet of Things and data science to improve yield.

The company has since expanded its offerings to sync precision farming with real-time demand and just-in-time harvesting. The solution synchronises cropping matrix and predictive harvesting at the farm with retailer consumption data.

Aibono claims this seed-to-plate approach will mitigate the risk of high perishability of fresh farm produce and help farmers get better prices and reduce wastage.

Rajkumar said that Aibono has brought on board 1,000 farmers and is selling to about 800 retailers.

In March last year, Aibono had raised $2.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by social-impact investor Menterra Venture Advisors. Rebright Partners and Rianta Capital, among others, had also participated in that funding round.

