After backing Infostretch, Everstone-Goldman Sachs duo invests in its affiliate

Almost a week after Everstone Capital and Goldman Sachs said they would jointly invest in Infostretch Corp, both have signed a pact to acquire a “significant stake” in the California-based digital engineering firm’s business affiliate that exists as a separate entity.

A press statement said the Series A funding will help expand California-based quality-assurance (QA) products company QMetry Inc.

Further deal details were not disclosed.

“Our testing platform is already enabling quality outcomes for a 1,000 plus customers across verticals like banking, financial services, healthcare services, technology, retail and media with some of the major brands as our customers,” Manish Mathuria, founder of QMetry, said in the statement.

QMetry provides a combination of tools, methodologies, frameworks, and best practices enabling teams to build, manage and deploy software, according to the statement.

The testing platforms’ segment has seen deal activity in the past.

In June, Accel-backed testing platform Browserstack acquired a US-based visual testing and review platform platform Percy.

In 2017, Wipro Ventures acquired US-based app-testing platform HeadSpin.

In the same year, US-based Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc. invested an undisclosed amount in Bengaluru-based app-testing platform Crowd4Test.com.