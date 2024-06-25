African PE firm Phatisa marks fifth exit from first fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • African PE firm Phatisa marks fifth exit from first fund

African PE firm Phatisa marks fifth exit from first fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 25 Jun 2024
Premium
African PE firm Phatisa marks fifth exit from first fund
Martin Kromat, senior partner, Phatisa

Phatisa, a Mauritius-based private equity firm that focuses on food and affordable housing investments across sub-Saharan Africa, fully monetized its majority stake in a Sierra Leonne-based palm oil plantation and milling firm, marking the fifth exit from its first food-focused investment vehicle.  The PE firm exited its thirteen-year-old joint investment in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
African PE firm Phatisa marks fifth exit from first fund

Consumer

African PE firm Phatisa marks fifth exit from first fund

Premium
Healthcare-focussed Novo Holdings bets on homegrown agritech firm

Consumer

Healthcare-focussed Novo Holdings bets on homegrown agritech firm

Premium
Faering Capital in talks for investment in consumer brand

Consumer

Faering Capital in talks for investment in consumer brand

Zyod, Cloudphysician, Sid's Farm raise Series A funding

TMT

Zyod, Cloudphysician, Sid's Farm raise Series A funding

Quick commerce startup Zepto raises fresh funds, valuation jumps by 2.6X

Consumer

Quick commerce startup Zepto raises fresh funds, valuation jumps by 2.6X

Premium
What's holding back PE firms from making more bets on India's edu-infra segment?

Consumer

What's holding back PE firms from making more bets on India's edu-infra segment?

Advertisement