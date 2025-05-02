African PE firm BluePeak ropes in European LP for second fund
African PE firm BluePeak ropes in European LP for second fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 02 May 2025
African PE firm BluePeak ropes in European LP for second fund
Walid Cherif, founder and managing partner, BluePeak Private Capital

BluePeak Private Capital, an Africa-focused alternative asset management firm investing in mid-market companies, has brought on board a European limited partner for its second fund.    The Tunis-based firm, which also has offices in London and Nairobi, has secured investment commitment from Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM) for its BluePeak ......

