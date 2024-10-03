Africa-focused Acre Impact gets US LP for debut export finance fund

Premium Hussein Sefian, founding partner, Acre Impact Capital

Acre Impact Capital, an Africa-focused private-debt impact investment manager that marked the first close of its debut export finance fund in April, has secured a commitment from a US-based limited partner to back climate-aligned infrastructure projects in the continent. The London-headquartered investment firm has raised $25 million from the United States ......