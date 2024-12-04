Affirma spins a multi-bagger as it charts over $600 mn harvest from India
Affirma spins a multi-bagger as it charts over $600 mn harvest from India

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 04 Dec 2024
Udai Dhawan, Founding Partner and Head of India, Affirma Capital

Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital, a spinout from Standard Chartered Private Equity that is now on course to raise its maiden India-focused investment vehicle, has minted money via a multi-bagger portfolio company in what is the fifth tranche of harvest in the last three years.  Affirma, which is separately looking to monetise its bet on microlender ......

