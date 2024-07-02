Affirma-backed Prime Focus' arm gets new investor on cap table for strategic stake

Premium Namit Malhotra, founder, Prime Focus and chairman, DNEG Group

Homegrown media services company Prime Focus’ London-based movie technology unit DNEG Group has roped in a Middle Eastern investor for a strategic bet. DNEG Group, formed in 2014 after Prime Focus acquired Double Negative Ltd and has provided visual effects (VFX) for many marquee projects like Dune, Oppenheimer, Tenet, Interstellar, Inception, ......