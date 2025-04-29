Advent, TPG-backed KreditBee appoints lead bankers for IPO
Advent, TPG-backed KreditBee appoints lead bankers for IPO

Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO, KreditBee

Lending startup KreditBee, backed by various private equity firms, has appointed lead bankers to explore an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.   KreditBee is supported by investors such as Motilal Oswal Alternates, TPG NewQuest, Advent International, and PremjiInvest. Other backers include Mirae Asset, ICICI Bank, ......

