Advent, TPG-backed KreditBee appoints lead bankers for IPO

Pro
Lending startup KreditBee, backed by various private equity firms, has appointed lead bankers to explore an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter. KreditBee is supported by investors such as Motilal Oswal Alternates, TPG NewQuest, Advent International, and PremjiInvest. Other backers include Mirae Asset, ICICI Bank, ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.