ADP to sell around 7.3% stake in GMR Airports for up to $1.05 bn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ADP to sell around 7.3% stake in GMR Airports for up to $1.05 bn

By Reuters

  • 24 Apr 2026
  • Listen to Story
ADP to sell around 7.3% stake in GMR Airports for up to $1.05 bn
Credit: 123RF.com

France's airport group ADP said on Thursday it had agreed with India's GMR Group to sell up to a 7.3% stake in GMR Airports Ltd for an estimated 924 million euros ($1.05 billion) in cash.

Here are some details:

* The transaction includes an immediate sale of a 3.4% stake for 256 million euros ($299 million).

Advertisement

* The deal includes options for ADP to sell a further 3.9% stake by April 2027.

* ADP's board proposed a special dividend of 0.8 euros per share for 2025, the company said.

* GMR Group will also buy back convertible bonds held by ADP for 301 million euros plus interest.

Advertisement

* ADP said the deal would preserve its governance rights and promoter status in GMR Group.

* ADP added that the transaction was part of its strategy to unlock value from international assets.

Advertisement
GMR Airports LtdGMR GroupGroupe ADP

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
How was Morgan Stanley Real Estate's exit from India warehousing asset?

Infrastructure

How was Morgan Stanley Real Estate's exit from India warehousing asset?

US sets preliminary antidumping duties of 123% on solar imports from India

Infrastructure

US sets preliminary antidumping duties of 123% on solar imports from India

Premium
Real estate developer RMZ sees top-deck change as senior exec quits

Infrastructure

Real estate developer RMZ sees top-deck change as senior exec quits

BII launches vehicle to invest $1.5 bn in Asia's clean energy projects

Infrastructure

BII launches vehicle to invest $1.5 bn in Asia's clean energy projects

Pro
Former Macquarie India head Poddar plans energy-transition platform, eyes initial deals

Infrastructure

Former Macquarie India head Poddar plans energy-transition platform, eyes initial deals

Premium
NIIF's roads platform Athaang hires infra PE veteran as CEO

Infrastructure

NIIF's roads platform Athaang hires infra PE veteran as CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW