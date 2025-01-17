Aditya Birla Housing taps offshore investor for fresh capital

Premium
Aditya Birla Housing has tapped an offshore investor to push lending to retail buyers of affordable housing and to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) financing, including to women borrowers, VCCircle has learnt. The company is raising $100 million, or around Rs 860 crore, in fresh capital from the International ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.