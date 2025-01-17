Aditya Birla Housing taps offshore investor for fresh capital

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Aditya Birla Housing has tapped an offshore investor to push lending to retail buyers of affordable housing and to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) financing, including to women borrowers, VCCircle has learnt. The company is raising $100 million, or around Rs 860 crore, in fresh capital from the International ......